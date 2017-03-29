03/29 - Wed. - Sean Hannity Is Still Upset Ted Koppel Said He Was 'Bad for America'

The Fox News host Sean Hannity has been very upset.

The primary target of his anger in recent days has been Ted Koppel, a veteran news anchor and contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning,” which last weekend broadcast a clip from an interview with Mr. Hannity that the Fox star did not like at all.

What Mr. Hannity has done for the last two nights is use his show to put his anger on full display.

He has directly addressed Mr. Koppel (“Ted, you show in this clip, you are not a journalist,” he said on Monday’s show.) He has denounced the segment as “edited fake news.” He has compared Mr. Koppel to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — perhaps the worst insult a Fox News host can throw at you.

Mr. Hannity has never hidden his own conservative beliefs. Immediately before Mr. Koppel’s rebuke, he was describing a right-wing political vision so expansive that he went out of his way to be clear that he did not mean to foment revolution.

“Honestly, I think liberalism has to be defeated. Socialism must be defeated — in a political sense,” he said. “This is not a — we don’t want a revolution in this country.”

One of the prime engines of left-wing disloyalty was the media, he said, which he accused of being “out to destroy the president.” He now says Mr. Koppel is doing the same thing to him.

“That’s the difference, Ted, between me and you,” he said on Monday night. “I’m honest with my audience. I don’t pretend that I’m fair and balanced and objective. You do.”

Mr. Koppel has not responded to Mr. Hannity. A spokesman for CBS News said the network would not respond, either, and also would not release the unedited footage of the interview, which was part of a 10-minute segment that was not a profile devoted to Mr. Hannity.