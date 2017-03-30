03/30 - Thur. - Today's Russia hearings actually revealed something new and important

Another big story is unfolding: Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is running its own probe, are beginning to treat this matter with the seriousness it demands — particularly since it is now becoming apparent that the House probe is devolving into absurdity.

Indeed, a Senate Intel Committee hearing today on Russian interference revealed some genuinely new — and stunning — information. It should worry Republicans just as much as Democrats — particularly the Republicans who continue to back Trump and Nunes.

Here’s what happened. In a remarkable moment, one key witness, Clinton Watts, a senior fellow at the George Washington Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, bluntly informed Sen. Marco Rubio, who serves on the Intelligence Committee, that as one of Trump’s presidential primary opponents, Rubio “suffered from” Russian disinformation efforts.

In a moment that stunned the hearing room, Watts flatly stated that the president himself has become a cog in such Russian measures. When asked by Oklahoma Republican James Lankford, who appeared visibly dismayed, why, if Russians have long used these methods, they finally worked in this election cycle, Watts’ answer was extraordinary.

“I think this answer is very simple and is one no one is really saying in this room,” he said. Part of the reason, he went on, “is the commander in chief has used Russian active measures at times against his opponents.”

“Part of the reason active measures work is because they parrot the same lines,” Watts said.

It’s not clear yet how much significance these revelations have, if any, to the ongoing probe into possible Russian-Trump campaign collusion. But the gravity of today’s hearing — combined with the New York Times revelations — may prod Senate Republicans into stepping up, particularly to fill the vacuum caused by Nunes’ plummeting credibility.