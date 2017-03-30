03/30 - Thur. - AIPAC loves Israel, but only the sanitized version

AIPAC loves Israel, for sure, but only its own, self-censored, sanitized version. AIPAC loves the Israel that rose from the ashes of the Holocaust and is America’s best ally, besieged by barbaric enemies, the only democracy in the Middle East, conqueror of the desert and start up nation. That’s the Israel that AIPAC knows, and that’s the only Israel that it wants to know.

A half-century of Palestinian disenfranchisement, land appropriation, deprivation of freedoms, denial of civil liberties – all of these weren’t on the agenda. The routine violence, degradation and harassment of Palestinians, which is inevitable in any occupation, were tossed aside, as they are, admittedly, in Israel itself.

Of course, if there is no occupation then there’s no need to contend with its corrosive influence on Israeli society either.

The government’s now naked rush to dismantle the democratic foundations on which the country that AIPAC fell in love with are based is simply not on the agenda.

I am not one of those Israeli leftists who want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. AIPAC played, plays and will probably play a vital role in protecting Israel and advancing its cause.

What is infuriating, nonetheless, is AIPAC’s refusal to know, the blind eye and the deaf ear that they purposely turn to drown out the voices that tell them that something is rotting in the State of Israel. Such deliberate disregard however is not the stuff of which real love is made.

It’s like your brilliant brother or sister, the smashing rags to riches success story who was the marvel of the world when they were younger and who still can’t do anything wrong in the eyes of your parents. But you know things are not as they seem: your brother’s (or sister’s) behavior at work has deteriorated, their record of success has inured them to outside criticism, they rant and rave about how the unfair world doesn’t understand them. And there have been complaints of brutal harassment of subordinates, which the police are starting to investigate.

When you try to bring it up at the dinner table, your parents angrily shush you for repeating the words of their dear one’s rivals. “Don’t believe it,” they say. “They’ve always hated him (or her),” they say. When you suggest intervention, they look at you in horror, as if you’ve stuck a knife into their hearts.

When it falls on you to tell them that their cherished one overdosed on heroin and is on way to the hospital and may not survive, they are crushed but somehow, you suddenly realize, not very surprised. They knew something was seriously wrong, but preferred to live with their illusion rather than confront reality. And now, they know, it’s already way too late.