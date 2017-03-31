03/31 - Fri. - Jewish Defense League activists beat Palestinian-American at AIPAC

(this is the raw footage of whole event from attack to attacker's eventual arrest - full 40 min)

https://www.facebook.com/N2Sreports/videos/1346402005467685/

Members of the Jewish Defense League severely beat a 55-year old Palestinian American man and assaulted several American Jewish activists with IfNotNow outside the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C. Sunday.

Kamal Nayfeh, a father of four and an instructor at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC, was reportedly visiting his daughter Danya, a student at Georgetown University in Washington at the time.

He was punched and kicked and clobbered with flag poles.He was taken to George Washington University Hospital and treated for his injuries. He had to have 18 stitches around his eye.

His daughter Danya, who can be heard screaming in the video “that’s my dad!”, recalled the attack.

When I heard the screams and found out my father was being beaten nearby, I was horrified. I ran to him as quickly as I could. He appeared stunned and his eye looked awful, all swollen and cut up. They beat him after they heard he was Palestinian. He was not threatening at all, it’s perfectly clear that my father was brutalized simply because of who he is.

Danya Nayfeh said she had to repeatedly plead with police to arrest her father’s attackers, screaming “who did this?” and that officers threatened to arrest her instead for if she didn’t stop demanding they take action against the JDL men. She said the first people to pull JDL guys off her dad were other protesters, she assumes from IfNotNow.