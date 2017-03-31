03/31 - Fri. - India's nuclear strategy: A shift to counterforce?

Two close observers of Indian nuclear policy recently suggested that official thinking about India’s nuclear strategy may be moving in a radical new direction, towards a first-use or even a first-strike strategy. Until now, it had been assumed that Indian nuclear policy would be retaliatory rather than pre-emptive, and that it will be focused on countervalue (i.e., the adversary’s cities) rather than counterforce (the adversary’s nuclear forces) targets.

For India, both a first-use and a first-strike strategy (and they are not the same) are the wrong choices for the simple reason that they will be ineffective in achieving either its wartime or deterrence requirements, in addition to embroiling India in an unnecessary nuclear arms race, and is likely to lead to dangerous crisis instability to boot. But, before considering these issues, an equally important question needs to be asked: how credible are the claims that Indian nuclear strategy may be changing?

Vipin Narang argued in a presentation at the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference that comments made by senior Indian officials — specifically an essay written by Lt. Gen. B.S. Nagal, former commander of India’s Strategic Forces Command (SFC), the “personal” comments made by former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, and most importantly, in the chapter on India’s nuclear doctrine in the recent book by Shivshankar Menon, the former National Security Advisor — suggest that India may launch a nuclear attack first if and when it believes Pakistan is ready to cross the nuclear threshold and that this might take the form of an attempted full counterforce strike against Pakistan.

Neither Narang nor Joshi claim these as settled changes. Joshi suggests that Menon’s words are “more likely a warning, than an indication of imminent shifts,” while Narang is more categorical that this is “where India may be heading, and certainly wants to head.” It is difficult to judge whether former officials are outlining their personal views or reflecting an internal debate when they write.

A more serious problem(to saying these are credible) is that there is no clear evidence that India is attempting to develop the capabilities that it needs for such a strategy.

Any first-strike or even first-use strategy would require India to have a nuclear arsenal far larger than Pakistan’s,whereas what exists is a significant nuclear imbalance in Pakistan’s favour.

Even a true surprise first-strike strategy, which may be possible with a relatively smaller arsenal, is simply not viable for India because it does not have the necessary superiority vis-à-vis Pakistan in nuclear warheads.

The numbers problem would be insurmountable in a first-use strategy of the kind discussed by Menon and Nagal, which is in the context of an India-Pakistan crisis, when Pakistan can be expected to have already dispersed its nuclear forces.

There are additional problems with moving towards a first-use strategy. Such a strategy requires India to achieve significant numerical superiority, which will lead to an arms race because Pakistan will be forced to respond, and it can depend on China to help out. More worryingly, it could also worsen crisis instability if both sides are worried that the other might launch first, a condition Thomas Schelling described decades ago as the ‘reciprocal fear of surprise attack.’

Non-credible threats dilute India’s deterrence, and moving towards a counterforce strategy will only worsen India’s nuclear deterrence credibility problem.

It is unlikely that these proposals reflect official thinking or that they suggest India may be considering a first-use or first-strike strategy.