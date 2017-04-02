04/02 - Sun. - Netanyahu announces policy of restrained settlement construction in 'show of good will' to Trump

Netanyahu told the cabinet ministers that out of consideration for Trump's positions, Israel will take significant steps to reduce, in so much as possible, the expansion of existing settlement territory beyond already-developed areas and that this too would be significantly restricted to allow for the progress of a peace process.

At the meeting, Netanyahu presented four main points outlining Israel's new policy in the settlements:

1. Israel will continue construction, when permissible, within previously developed areas.

2. Where this is not permissible, Israel will allow construction in areas adjacent to those already developed.

3. Where neither of these criteria are met, due to legal, security or topographical constraints, Israel will allow construction on the closest land possible to developed areas.

4. Israel will not allow the creation of any new illegal outposts.

"This is a very friendly administration and we need to take his requests into consideration," Netanyahu told the ministers. No vote was taken during the meeting, but all the ministers agreed to the policy of restrained construction and there were no arguments or conflicts between Netanyahu and any of the ministers.