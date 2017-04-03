Talking Points Memo - "Dederping the Unmasking Story" by John Marshal

(seeder not working)

Here's something in the story that got my attention.

Read this paragraph, the third graf down in the story.

"The National Security Council's senior director for intelligence, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, was conducting the review. He brought this to the attention of the White House General Counsel's office, who reviewed more of Rice's requests and instructed him to end his own research into the unmasking policy."

What jumps out to me here is the last sentence. Cohen-Watnick, whose new boss, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, was trying to fire him while all this was happening, took his 'research' to the White House Counsel's Office. They reviewed what he had come up with, did some additional research on Rice's requests and then "instructed him to end his own research."

This is all very cryptic and it's sort of a throwaway line in Lake's story.

I would suggest that a much more plausible read is that Cohen-Watnick brought his 'research' to the Counsel's office, they looked at and basically said, 'Knock it off.'

That would make sense on a few fronts.

As even Lake concedes, Rice's alleged actions - if the report is accurate - were almost certainly legal. Most national security experts say they were not only legal but entirely proper. Moreover, the kind of snooping around that Cohen-Watnick was apparently doing could very plausibly be interpreted as an attempt to monitor or interfere with the on-going counter-intelligence probe of Trump associates' ties to Russia. The White House Counsel's job is to protect and look after the legal interests of the President. A good lawyer would likely want to shut that kind of freelancing down right away, especially if what Cohen-Watnick had found didn't amount to anything that helped the President or the White House.

The paragraph above also says Cohen-Watnick was "conducting the review." But what review was that? It's not clear this 'review' was authorized by anyone and it's fairly implausible that he just stumbled on this stuff in the first place 'in the normal course of business', as he and the White House claim. His review apparently began in February. So if it was authorized it was likely okayed by Mike Flynn - another red flag.

So did Cohen-Watnick get shut down by White House Counsel Donald McGahn?