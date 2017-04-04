The Fall of Constantinople - 1453

Constantinople lies at the tip of a small triangular peninsula between the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea. Thus,it was perfect for a trade hub because you had merchant ships who traveled from the Black Sea and those who approached from the Aegean Sea,in addition to the land routes.

The Roman emperor Constantine built his city there in 330 AD. and named it after himself.

It's location also meant that it was fairly easy to protect from attack with water on all sides,but one. And that one side was protected by a tall,thick wall.

Constantinople became the wealthiest city in the Roman Empire,surpassing Rome.

When the Roman Empire split into east and west in 395 AD, Constantinople became the capital of the eastern empire of the newly created Byzantine Empire.

The city of Constantinople was considered more advanced than any city in western Europe. The language of the city was Greek. It was a trading hub and was cosmopolitan with people from a multitude of lands residing in the city.

But its also not a case of Constantinople had been this small enclave of enlightenment and stable prosperity before the Ottomans came and ruined it all. By the 13th century,the original Byzantine Empire that had been established by Emperor Constantine was pretty much in ruins.

Let's look at one brief period as illustrative of the fluidity of ownership of Constantinople.

From 1204 to 1261,Constantinople was part of the Latin Empire of Constantinople.

The Latin Empire of Constantinople was a feudal empire established by leaders of the Fourth Crusade who had sacked Constantinople in 1204. They divided church and civil governments and their income between the conquering Crusaders and their creditors in Venice,Italy.

The Latin Empire spread over both sides of the Straits of Dardanelles onto Anatolia(Turkey) soil.

It's rulers also ruled the kingdom of Thessalonica,the principality of Achaia and other small kingdoms they had conquered.

As so often happens,conquering a territory is the high point - almost immediately upon conquering Constantinople - things started falling apart. The Greek rulers of the Empire of Nicaea (in Turkey) and the Greek Empire (Despotate) of Epirus, the Bulgars under Ivan II,along with the Turks started attacking the Latin Empire of Constantinople. Plus there were disputes among the Crusade leaders and resistance from the local Greek population.

Thessalonica was conquered by the Despot of Epirus in 1222. Emperor John III of Nicea reconquered Asia Minor (Turkey)in 1224. Constantinople almost fell to the Bulgars under Ivan II in 1234 only to fall to Emperor Michael VIII (of Nicea) in 1261.

A brief telling of the rulers of the Latin Empire of Constantinople:

Baldwin 1 was a count in Flanders when he went on the Fourth Crusade (many of these leaders of the crusades are second sons who went on Crusades with the added incentive of gaining their own kingdoms). The other leaders of the Fourth Crusade elected him as the Emperor of the Latin Empire of Constantinople upon their capturing of the city and surrounding area in 1204. In 1205,he was captured in battle by the Bulgarians and died (by poison,it is said).

His brother,Henry of Flanders succeeded him as Emperor of the Latin Empire of Constantinople. He lasted until 1216 and is said to have been the most able of the Latin Emperors. He fought off the Bulgarians and Emperor Theodore I of Nicaea.

Henry's brother-in-law,Peter of Courtenay (and his wife) succeeded him. But the next year,Peter was captured by Theodore (Despot of Epirus). So Peter's son,Robert,became the Emperor of the Latin Empire of Constantinople.

In 1224,Robert was defeated by both Theodore,Despot of Epirus and John III of Nicaea and lost large areas of territory in the Latin Empire as a result. The territory of the Latin Empire of Constantinople shrunk to pretty much just the city.

In 1228,Robert was deposed and his younger brother,Baldwin II was placed upon the throne with a regent to rule in his stead until he reached an age to take over. That regent was John of Brienne,a French count.

Now here it gets a little more interesting,so let's look at the guy who took over - John of Brienne from France. (technically,John was merely the regent for Robert's brother until he came of age)

John of Brienne went on the Fifth Crusade to the Holy Lands and married the titular queen of Jerusalem in 1210. She died two years later,in the same year their daughter was born. So John was regent for his daughter as Queen of Jerusalem - but he really was the ruler. He went to Europe seeking financial and military support and arranged the marriage of his daughter,Queen of Jerusalem, to Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II. Where upon. Frederick immediately claimed the throne of Jerusalem for himself. In response,John joined the papal army and they invaded Fredrick's kingdom while Frederick was out on crusade to the Holy Lands (1229).

Four years after John was named regent for Baldwin II,he became co-emperor of the Latin Empire of Constantinople along with Baldwin II (1231).John successfully defended Constantinople against attack by the combined forces of Emperor John III of Nicaea and Czar Ivan II of Bulgaria in 1236.

Baldwin II was the last emperor of the Latin Empire of Constantinople.

Lo and behold,it turns out that John Brienne arranged the marriage of his daughter to Baldwin II,so John Brienne was Baldwin's father in-law in addition to acting as regent to Baldwin and ruling in his stead.

Baldwin only gained control over the throne when John Brienne died in 1237,but by this time the Latin Empire of Constantinople was just hanging on by a thread. Baldwin spent a good part of his time fund raising in Western Europe. So financially desperate was he, that it is said he sold sacred relics (like part of the True Cross) to Louis IX of France and at one point,even pawned his own son to creditors in Venice. When Michael VIII of Nicaea stormed Constantinople in 1261,Baldwin II escaped to Italy and transferred his title to the throne to Charles I of Naples (I'm sure for a tidy sum).

And thus it goes until we get to 1453 and the Ottomans.

The Byzantine Empire was steadily losing the lands (in Anatolia) that provided the financial resources necessary and the recruits needed to protect itself from attacks. That left the rulers increasingly dependent upon creditors in Venice and at the mercy of capricious allies in Italy for any military aid they might provide. Such conditions were unsustainable.

The Ottoman Empire was established in 1301 and conquered territory rapidly - from the Euphrates to the Danube. At the same time,the Byzantine Empire had gradually shrunk until it only consisted of a few territories and the area immediately in the vicinity of Constantinople.

Arabs at that time felt the use of firearms was a dishonourable way to fight. The Ottomans saw the advantage and became quite expert on the use of cannons in battle.

The leader of the Ottoman army was 21 year old Mehmet (later Sultan Mehmet), who ignored all advise that Constantinople could not be conquered and besieged it anyway.

On Tue.,May 29,1453,the Ottoman Empire defeated Constantinople (Tuesdays are still considered by some Greeks as an unlucky day of the week)

The Fall of Constantinople.

The Turks aimed their cannons at the city gate and pounded Constantinople's walls during the 40 day siege and eventually swarmed into the city. What is significant about this feat is that for the first time,it was shown that the age of thick walls manned by soldiers encased in body armour so heavy they could not move could not stand up to the fire power of gun powder and mobile troops.

A new day in military strategy had arrived.

The Ottoman army consisted of the Janissaries and the bashi-bazouks.

The Janissaries were a highly trained corps that was the first standing army in Europe. It began as a unit made up of young Christian boys who were slaves but were paid a regular salary and given a pension upon retiring,making them a distinctive warrior social class.

A bashi-bazouk chief

The strain of the Ottoman's rapid military expansion meant that the Turks increasingly had to depend upon irregular troops,known as the bashi-bazouk. They were armed and maintained by the government but not paid a salary. Therefore,anything they gained was by right of plunder. They were known for being brutal and undisciplined.

On the morning of May 29,1453,the Ottomans stormed into Constantinople and smashed through the bronze doors of Saint Sophia and massacred or captured those attending morning mass. It is said Mehmet prevented any vandalism to the structure.

The Turks killed the Greek emperor,plundered St.Sophia of it's treasures and turned it into a mosque.

The Fall of Constantinople is considered to be the end of the Byzantine Empire,though some places,like the Morea Despotate and the Empire of Trebizond last for a few more years until the Ottomans defeated those cities. It also marks the end of the Middle Ages and the beginning of a new historical period in Europe.

The Balkans