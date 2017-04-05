The Fall of Constantinople - 1453 - a continuation on the topic

By the time the Ottomans conquered Constantinople,the Byzantine Empire was reduced to just the city of Constantinople and a two other cities/areas,the rest of the Empire having been nibbled away through various conquests through the decades/centuries.

In over 1000 years,Constantinople had been conquered only once - during the Fourth Crusade.

Mehmed had a castle (called Rumeli Hisar - the Castle of Rome) built on the European side of the Bosporus,which was the base of operation for the final assault on the city.

The Byzantine emperor tried to buy off Mehmed with gifts,but instead Mehmed beheaded Constantine's two ambassadors.

Constantine appealed to western Europe for help,but they turned a deaf ear to him. Only the Venetians and Genoese sent ships.

The Byzantine army numbered 7,000 men - 2,000 of those foreign mercenaries. The city had 14 miles of a triple line of interconnected walls across the land face - considered the strongest fortification in existence at that time. Aqueducts and cisterns ensured water during a siege and the imperial granaries stored plenty of grain.

The Ottomans had 80,000 to 100,000 men,including 20,000 Janissaries. Mehmed also had a fleet of ships he had commissioned just for this operation to attack the city from both land and sea.

Constantine XI hired an Hungarian engineer who specialized in cannons to help modernize the cities' defenses. When he was not paid properly for his services,he offered them to Mehmet who gladly paid the sum asked. This engineer cast a huge cannon - 29 feet in length and 8 inches in diameter. It could fire a 1200 pd ball a distance of one mile. They called it the Imperial (Basilica). A team of 60 oxen were required to move it to the site. It could only be fired 7 times a day due to overheating,but when it was finally in the needed position,it created a breach in the walls. The city of Constantinople also had cannons,but very small and the recoil tended to damage the castle walls.

From accounts of the battle the two elements everyone mentions is the noise level and the smoke so thick you could barely see what was going on around you through the haze.

Every military operation seemed to involve fire. The Turks dug tunnels under the walls,the defenders dug counter tunnels to collapse the Turks' tunnels and threw burning material into the invader's tunnels. The Turks built tall siege towers,the defenders threw barrels of gunpowder at the tower bases which exploded upon impact. Soldiers on the walls set fire to every wooden ladder that reached their position and poured hot pitch down from the walls.

As the Turk army advanced,they gave war cries amid castanets,tambourines,cymbals,fifes,trumpets,pipes and lutes. To drown out the Turks,the emperor ordered every bell in the city to ring out and trumpets blared from the walls.

On Easter Sunday - April 2,1453,Mehmed set up camp outside the walls of Constantinople.

The day after,Constantine ordered the heavy chain boom set in place across the mouth of the harbour on the narrow waterway known as the Golden Horn that ran alongside the peninsula, preventing Mehmed's ships from entering the waterway. So Mehmed simply had his men build a road of greased logs and rolled his ships across the small section of land of Galata to go around the chains. In this way,Mehmed was able to stop supplies from reaching Constantinople byway of this backdoor waterway. (It is said that when the residents of Galata realized which way the wind was blowing,they remained silent about the ships progress)

On April 11th,Mehmet started the seven week period of pounding the walls of Constantinople,to no avail. The reload time was so long that the defenders of the wall were able to repair any damage done before the next volley.

The next day,Mehmet had the full Turkish fleet of 120 to 145 ships anchor 2 miles off Constantinople within clear sight of the walls.

Mehmed knew his troop numbers overwhelmed the number of defenders of Constantinople. He knew that by throwing enough men at the wall,the defending forces of the city would be reduced and worn out before his side would be.

The figures given for how many dead on both sides after each major assault,while not at all reliable and are exaggerated,still gives a sense of the level of carnage on all sides. It is said that after the April 18th assault they buried 1,740 Greeks,700 Franks (what they called westerners) and Armenians and 18,000 Turks. After the April 25th assault,the numbers given were 5,700 defenders and 35,000 Turks.

In the middle of May,Mehmet sent an envoy into the city to offer terms - an exorbitant (and humiliating) sum to be paid each year that Mehmet knew no one could pay or the complete abandonment of the city by all of it's occupants. Basically,a give up the city or die proposal. The Emperor chose to die as martyrs defending to the last man Christendom's last bastion at the gateway to the Holy Land. In the final battle,women fought alongside the men against the invaders. It was reported that even children threw bricks and paving stones at the Turks as the entered the streets of the city.

On May 29,Mehmet began the final attack.

The first wave sent in,the mercenaries,bashi-bazouk,were simply cannon fodder to cut down the numbers of the defenders in preparation for the next attack,which focused on a section of the wall that had already been partially damaged by the Ottoman's huge cannon. The attackers were able to push through,but were just as quickly pushed back out again.

And now here is where those little mistakes that make all the difference happen - someone left a gate unlocked and the Ottoman scouts discovered the error. The Ottomans rushed in,the final result was a pitched battle in the streets during which Constantine XI died,and the defending forces were overwhelmed.

The traditional punishment for resisting a siege was a 3 day period of allowed looting(reward/pay off for the bashi-bazouk who earned no salary,only what they obtained by looting - I've read differing accounts that say Mehmed limited the looting to one day only)

At any rate,Mehmed banned all vandalizing of integral structures knowing he wanted the city to become the capital of his new Ottoman Empire(this of course did not include items of Christian symbolism such as wall mosaics). Mehmed was given the appellation,"the Conqueror",and converted Hagia Sophia to a mosque.

The lesser structure of the Greek Orthodox Church was not touched and a leader of that denomination was appointed Patriarch of Constantinople. (I'm assuming this leader was compliant with the new ruler's wishes).

Those Greeks in the city who were not able to escape to Italy were mostly confined to two districts,the Phanar and Galata,one on each side of the Golden Horn inlet.Many of these inhabitants became known as prominent advisors (called the Phanariots) to the Ottoman Sultan rulers of the city,but were just as often seen as traitors by other Greeks.

Now experience the battle through well done simple graphics: