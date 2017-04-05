What does a Turkish Janissary band have to do with Mozart?

Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11. Mozart himself titled the rondo "Alla Turca."

The third movement imitates the sound of Turkish Janissary bands: steady strong tones with drums and cymbals, trumpets and bells, widely believed to be the oldest variety of military marching band.

The Habsburg dynasty of the Kingdom of Hungary and the Austrian and Holy Roman Empires had a long and troubled relationship with the Ottomans. By the time Mozart composed Sonata No. 11, likely in 1783, various incarnations of the Austrian Empire had seen combat with the Ottomans more than two dozen times in two and a half centuries. The Ottomans had seen varied success in Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries; Vienna nearly fell to the Ottomans in 1683, and the Habsburg and Holy Roman Empire forces took advantage of having successfully defended Vienna by regaining Ottoman-controlled Buda two years later. Botched and hurried sieges, poor leadership, and more than a few issues with drunken soldiers meant that by the middle of the 18th century, the Austrian Empire was just managing to lean into and stave off the Ottomans. Austria's embarrassing defeat at the Battle of Grocka in 1739 and their relatively inconsequential victory in the Austro-Turkish War of the late 1780s were the last throes of conflict between two behemoth empires that were each stagnating with the rise of industrialism farther West.

This was the fevered political atmosphere into which Mozart gave us the Ottoman-inspired "Alla Turca." The ongoing skirmishes were about more than building or maintaining an empire; from the Austrians' perspective, the survival of Christianity itself was at stake, pitted time and again against a powerful Muslim enemy.

Mozart's use of a style of music traditionally played by Ottoman Janissary troops (elite infantry fighters made up of the Sultan's household soldiers and bodyguards, strictly trained from childhood and often made up of Christian subjects) straddles the line between cultural appropriation and subversion. It simultaneously borrows from and legitimizes (for a western audience) a long-standing musical tradition, while undermining its integrity by westernizing its themes to produce something only loosely resembling Janissary marching band music.