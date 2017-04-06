Pentagon "Presenting Options" For Military Action In Syria

The White House and Pentagon have been engaged in a series of talks throughout the day about potential military options against the Syrian regime in response to its alleged chemical attack on civilians earlier this week.

It was a dramatic turn of events for much of the military, which had no idea that the White House was considering its options just a day earlier when President Donald Trump first publicly mentioned a possible US response a day earlier.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaking to the press said "we are considering an appropriate response for this chemical weapons attack." Tillerson emphasized the new administration stance, saying there was "no role for Assad" in the future of Syria, declaring that there would be a "serious matter, that requires a serious response."

“I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity, and he’s there, and I guess he’s running things, so I guess something should happen,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, en route to Florida for a meeting with China's president. “What Assad did is terrible. What happened in Syria is truly one of the egregious crimes and it shouldn’t have happened. And it shouldn’t be allow to happen.”

“I don’t want to say what I’m going to be doing with respect to Syria,” he said, when asked about what the US response might look like.