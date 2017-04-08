Colin Kahl (on twitter) - "Trump has put the United States on a risky path in Syria"

https://twitter.com/ColinKahl/status/850741570244620288

Given Trump’s about-face on Syria, what are Trump’s goals now & what does that portend for escalation? Let’s review the bidding

On March 30, Tillerson & Haley signaled that the Trump administration was no longer calling for Assad’s removal.

Then Assad gasses dozens of civilians (including children) on April 4 & Trump orders US strikes on April 6.

To what end?

At a minimum, the US strike seems aimed at punishing & deterring future Syria chemical weapons (CW) use.

In the first half of Trump’s statement on the strike, he said as much.

Tillerson & McMaster emphasized the role of the strike in reinforcing international norms against CW use

And Haley made similar statements

But is it more than that?

Tillerson said the strike didn’t change our military policy, so maybe the answer is no.

And the Pentagon has said no more strikes are planned.

Other statements, however, suggest Trump may have invested US credibility in achieving broader goals.

The *second* half of Trump’s statement suggested goals also include stopping Assad’s brutal violence &ending the war.

And Haley suggested US is prepared to conduct more strikes to “stop the horrors” and produce political settlement.