Colin Kahl (on twitter) - "Trump has put the United States on a risky path in Syria"

Colin Kahl -Georgetown Prof. Former Dep Asst to President Obama & Nat Sec Advisor to Vice President Biden; former DASD Middle East.
Given Trump’s about-face on Syria, what are Trump’s goals now & what does that portend for escalation? Let’s review the bidding
On March 30, Tillerson & Haley signaled that the Trump administration was no longer calling for Assad’s removal.
Then Assad gasses dozens of civilians (including children) on April 4 & Trump orders US strikes on April 6.
To what end?
At a minimum, the US strike seems aimed at punishing & deterring future Syria chemical weapons (CW) use.
In the first half of Trump’s statement on the strike, he said as much.
Tillerson & McMaster emphasized the role of the strike in reinforcing international norms against CW use
And Haley made similar statements
But is it more than that?
Tillerson said the strike didn’t change our military policy, so maybe the answer is no.
And the Pentagon has said no more strikes are planned.
Other statements, however, suggest Trump may have invested US credibility in achieving broader goals.
The *second* half of Trump’s statement suggested goals also include stopping Assad’s brutal violence &ending the war.
And Haley suggested US is prepared to conduct more strikes to “stop the horrors” and produce political settlement.
But if the strike was intended to deter Assad from bombing civilians, it’s not working & will require a lot more.
And if the goal was to cow Russia into being more cautious in supporting Assad, that isn’t working so far either.
This means Trump will have to continue to move up the escalation ladder if he wants to create pressure to achieve broader objectives.
You already hear hawkish voices in DC national security establishment calling for this.
And America’s regional allies are already calling on Trump to do more after an “insufficient" strike.
To achieve broader goals,Trump will have to convince Assad and Russians the US is going to continue strikes, impose no-fly zones, or take other painful actions unless Assad agrees to a ceasefire, ground Syrian planes and engages in peace talks.
Yet the Apr 6 strike was limited precisely because Trump understood more expansive strikes carried huge risks.
Moscow has already responded by suspending military deconfliction channels with US, increasing risks of miscalculation.
If Trump approves more strikes or a no-fly zone, Russians could be killed, risking conflict with a nuclear power.
It could also incentivize Russia and Assad to orient air defenses toward US planes fighting ISIS in North Syria making the counter-ISIS campaign tougher at a time where Raqqa is in our sights and putting US forces at risk.
Here, Trump has a big dilemma: Having signaled he recognizes these dangers by rejecting expansive options in favor of a limited strike, Trump’s implicit or explicit threats to do more may not be seen as inherently credible.
And as Assad’s planes continue to bomb (with Russian support), we will look more and more like a “paper tiger," implicating US credibility.
Same dilemma holds for another possible (reason for strike as) stated by Tillerson: reassuring anxious allies.
Yet if this is the goal, post-strike glow will quickly fade unless we keep striking to stop onslaught on civilians and get rid of Assad.
In other words, the more expansive US goals are in Syria, the more pressure there will be for additional escalation.
So what is the plan to advance US interests while managing these risks?
It starts with the Trump team being more consistent and much more precise about what US objectives in Syria are.
And then the Trump team has to have an integrated strategy of military signaling and risk mitigation alongside an all-out diplomatic push.
With the US strike in the rearview mirror, and the applause dying down, that is the urgent task at hand.