The Theodosian Walls of Constantinople

Constantine made his acquaintance with Byzantium in 324 when the city sided with his rival and he put the city under siege.

But the advantages of the city's location was noted by Constantine and he immediately started rebuilding the city,including a new wall. Constantine's wall was a single line with towers at regular intervals. Repeated earthquakes destroyed a good portion of the wall.Earthquakes and floods from the River Lycus caused repeated damaged to any wall that was built and had to be repaired constantly. After the conquest by the Crusaders in 1204,the walls fell into disrepair. The city just never recovered financially enough to repair or maintain the walls properly after that time (except in times of immediate danger when work that was absolutely necessary was done and that was it)

Theodosian's double wall was built in two phases in the 5th century - the first phase was a single wall with towers every 50 yards that now forms the inner section of the wall with a wide moat in the front of the outer walls.The whole project took about nine years.

Sea Wall

It is said that the advent of the cannon is what overcame these practically impenetrable walls (when properly manned). But early cannons took so long to load and fire and would overheat if fired too often that the walls were able to be repaired in the down time intervals. So it was not the cannon that won the battle for the Ottoman,but the fact the Ottoman had such an overwhelming number of troops to keep throwing into the fight compared to the defenders.