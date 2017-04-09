The Prequel to the Fall of Constantinople

Start with this introduction to the end of the Roman Empire that created the environment for Constantine to look eastward to reinvigorate the Roman idea.

Constantine the Great first came across the tiny fishing village of Byzantium in 324.The small walled village sat on the tip of a peninsula on the Bosporus strait between the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea.Constantine immediately started a building program to upgrade the city's infrastructure and in 330 AD,moved his capital to the new location.

Like Rome,Constantinople was built on seven hills divided into 14 districts. Unlike Rome,it was more easily defended,being surrounded by water on three sides.

Of the five patriarchs of organized Christianity,four of them resided in the east(Egypt,Israel,Turkey and Greece) and only one resided in the west (Rome). The east was where ancient cerebral classical civilization still reigned supreme and where the young energized Christian movement was strong,while Rome was under constant attack from northern Germanic tribes,was more pagan than Christian and increasingly hedonistic and chaotic.

Constantinople fit the emperor's desire for reform.

The Roman Empire split into east/west centers of power in 395 AD and the old (western) Roman Empire collapsed in 476 AD. If the western Roman Empire was of the Ancient World,the Byzantine Empire was the medieval incarnation of the same ideals.

The term "Byzantine Empire" was not used until later. The citizens of the Byzantine Empire referred to themselves as Romans and thought of themselves as the successors of an unbroken line straight from Augustus to their current Emperor. The rest of the world referred to them as "the Greeks".

Until the advent of gunpowder and cannons,Constantinople's triple set of thick limestone walls,built by Emperor Theodosius on the 5th century, were imperious to attacks from both east and west. If Rome had been the brass ring everyone wanted to conquer as their own,Constantinople now became the same anointed crown for every competing empire.

When the Christian capital of the Byzantine Empire was originally established,the energy was in the East,near the Holy Land as opposed to dying pagan Rome.

But at some point that power locus shifted as the west became more industrialized,developed denser population centers and governments with the resources to support a powerful religious center in Rome,while the region that remained for the eastern orthodox church did not have the potential for growth like in the west.

It was an unequal competition. Eventually,lacking the resources of the western Christian church,the eastern orthodox church might well have been forced to compromise just to stay alive.

But in the meantime,religious differences between the two sides got entangled with ethic identity and that compounded the schism between east and west Christendom. The battle for who would be the authority for Christendom got personal and Constantinople,as the center for eastern orthodox church was the face and nexus on every issue.

In the Schism of 1054,both sides went over the cliff - each ordering the closure of any church that did not conform to their sides' practices. It got to the point where the heads of each church excommunicated members of the other side.

And in the middle of this competition was also the issue of the massacre of 1182 in Constantinople when the Eastern Orthodox population of Constantinople massacred almost the entire Roman Catholic (referred to as Latin) population (that originated from Italy while the eastern orthodox were Greek).

Then you had resentment that went the other way in 1204 when Crusaders from the west sacked Constantinople because it was seen as much of an enemy and foreign faith to be overcome and replaced as the Islam faith in the Holy Lands was. For the time that the Crusaders ruled Constantinople and environs,Constantinople was Roman Catholic until in 1261 when the Greek ruled Eastern Orthodox states reconquered Constantinople.