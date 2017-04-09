As citizens around the world face the threat of far-right extremism, one photo from a demonstration in England has captured one woman's defiance in the face of those who seek to oppress her.
The now-viral photo shows a young woman standing up against a protestor from the far-right English Defence League on Sunday during a rally in Birmingham, England.
"Who looks like they have power here?" Birmingham Labour MP Jess Phillips, who first shared the photo, asked in a tweet, which has since been retweeted more than 6,000 times.
Photo of young woman smiling down at far-right protester in England goes viral
