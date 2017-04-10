3) The Fall of Constantinople - 1453

Hagia Sophia

Mehmed II succeeded his father in 1451 at the age of 19 years old,as the 7th sultan of the Ottoman Empire (founded by Osman Bey in 1299 - Ottoman is the Latinzation. Translates to The House of Osman). He needed to immediately prove himself a strong enough leader to be able to hold the throne. And you did that through conquest, to prove your strength,leadership skill and energy to grow the kingdom. Upon ascending the throne,he immediately started a program of building up the navy in preparation for a campaign of conquest in the west.

In 1453,Mehmed lay siege to the city of Constantinople.

At the end of the 53 day siege,the Turks had identified a section of the wall that had already been breached as the weakest point and decided to concentrate their final attack in this one spot in wave after wave,knowing they had more troops to throw into the fight and could physically,by sheer numbers,wear out the Christians.

The first attack started at one in the morning. The Bashi-bazouks,mercenaries,were sent in first, just to soften up the opposition. It is said they fought for two hours before being called to retreat. They had made no progress,but the attack left many dead and wounded on both sides,so it did achieve it's chief aim of reducing numbers and tiring out the defenders.

The second wave was by the regular army troops out of Anatolia. This was a much more organized attack than by the irregular militia that had been sent in first. They actually broke through the breach but were pushed back through. This attack was called off at dawn.

Before the defenders had time to rest and regroup.Mehmet sent in his elite troops,the Janissaries - a highly disciplined,highly trained corps. This battle made it through to the stockades,but were being held and pushed back. While this was still going on,Ottoman scouts came upon a gate that had been left unlocked.The Constantinople defenders would go out of this gate to try and penetrate the Turkish army flanks - and someone had left it unlocked in the confusion. Mehmet's men were able to enter unnoticed and open other gates,fire on the defenders below from the upper walls while raising their flag from the upper parapet.

Up to this point,Mehmed's ships had primarily been used to enforce a blockade upon the city. But now troops from those ships came on shore,breaching the harbour walls and joining the final battle.

Let's stop and take a brief pause to see what Islam is all about before we cover the aftermath of the take over of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks.

In the aftermath of the Ottoman take over,the nonMuslim communities within Constantinople were given a high degree of autonomy to rule their own communities as they saw fit under their own laws in regard to legal matters of a "personal" nature,such as family law,marriage,property transfer,education,etc rather than by the laws of Islam (sharia law). In time these separate legal courts came to be called millets. It was less disruptive and caused less strife with an occupied people to allow them to follow their own customs regarding marriage,family,religious customs,etc - an area that was held sacred and dear to every people and made the ruling of foreign communities go much smoother. Allowing an occupied people to exercise control over their own population rather than having to expend resources forcing change where it was unnecessary was a common practice in territories that the Ottoman conquered.

I have read that one of the requirements of the Turks was that each religious community had to wear an assigned color of a particular garment,like shoes or girdle as identifier. Some sources say this was also suppose to pertain to Muslims as well,but how strictly enforced,the sources disagree,though it seems Muslims often disregarded the decree more than other groups were able.

In 1461,the independent Byzantine state in Trebizond fell to Mehmed and that was the last breath of the once mighty Byzantine Empire.

When Constantinople fell,there was a scramble for other locales to claim the title of successor to the Roman Empire. Mehmed claimed he now became the new Emperor of the Roman Empire and called himself Kayser-i-Rum - Caesar of rome. The Tsar of Serbia and the Tsar of Bulgaria also made claims to being the legitimate heirs to the Roman Empire. And Russia claimed that Moscow was now the new Rome.