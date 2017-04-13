Lobelog - "Rebekah Mercer Joins Board of Anti-Muslim Think Tank" by Eli Clifton

(seeder not working)

http://lobelog.com/rebekah-mercer-joins-board-of-anti-muslim-think-tank/

Earlier this month, Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of billionaire Trump backer Robert Mercer, was listed as a member of the “Board of Governors,” of the Gatestone Institute, a New York City-based anti-Muslim organization that has long opposed the immigration of Muslims to the West.

The Mercers must have liked what they were seeing from Gatestone. The family opened its pockets to support the Gatestone Institute over the past two years.

Praise for Trump and a track record of opposing Muslim immigration to the West suggest that Mercer found Rosenwald and her colleagues, who include Gatestone chairman and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton as well as fellow board member and retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, to be friendly to the Mercer family’s blend of libertarian economic policies and social conservatism.

Rebekah Mercer, who served on Trump’s transition team, pushed unsuccessfully for Bolton to be named secretary of state.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported “Mr. Bannon’s main political patron, the financier Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of Robert Mercer, a major Trump donor, holed up in her office at Cambridge Analytica in New York, discussing possibilities for Mr. Bannon should he leave, according to two people briefed on the meeting.”

With Mercer’s funding and membership on the organization’s board, the Gatestone Institute appears to be positioning itself as a hub for far-right anti-Muslim advocates and apologists for the Trump administration’s missteps in Middle East diplomacy, ant-Muslim discrimination, and casual adoption of Holocaust denial rhetoric.