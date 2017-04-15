Fall of Constantinople - 1453 - Index

1453 - The Fall of Constantinople

The Prequel to the Fall of Constantinople - background on fall of the Roman Empire and the schism between Roman Catholic west and eastern Orthodox Byzantine Empire. Prerequisite for understanding why Constantinople fell.

The Theodosian Walls of Constantinople - the Walls of Theodosios II play a central roll in the Fall of Constantinople. This article gives you a good background and visualization of what those defensive walls were like.

1) The Fall of Constantinople - 1453 - good introduction to topic. Focus on 1204 western Crusader take over of Constantinople as earlier example of instability of situation leading up to Fall in 1453 and aftermath in history as a result of the conquest by the Ottomans.

2) The Fall of Constantinople - 1453 - this concentrates on the actual events of the siege. The main article on topic - if you read no other,read this one.

3) The Fall of Constantinople - 1453 - this article goes back and adds more substance to previous aspects of this event (either through text or video),focusing particularly on the Roman Empire,the basis of the relationship between the west(Venice) and the Ottoman Empire,a basic explanation of Islam,the governance of the nonMuslim population within Constantinople,and the accomplishments of the Byzantine Empire.

