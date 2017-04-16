The Baltics: Latvia

Latvia is in eastern Europe. It is just a little larger in size than West Virginia. Latvia lies on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea.To the north of Latvia is Estonia and to the south is Lithuania. Russia and Belarus lie to the east. Latvia mostly consists of low flatlands with some hills and forests over much of the region.

The largest demographic in Latvia are ethnic Latvians or Letts at 58% who speak Latvian. The next largest group are Russians at 37%. Lithuanians and other groups make up 4%.

More than half of the population does not identify as religious.But most of those who do identify with a religion are Lutheran,Roman Catholic or Russian Orthodox.

Latvia was first settled by the ancient Balts.

1201 AD,German crusaders,led by German Bishop Albert von Boxhoevden conquered Latvia (by the Pope's behest,it is said) and founded the capital,Riga. Germany then used Latvia as a base from which to conquer more territory in the Baltics. They would control Latvia for the next 500 years.

Poland conquered southern Latvia. Then Sweden conquered part of Latvia,including the capital.

1710,Russia took over the country and 80 years later,Poland ceded to the Russians the Latvia territory they had controlled.

But by the late 1800s,Latvians started to push their own independent identity.

1905 - poor peasants rioted, directing their anger at the land owning German nobles - 600 people were killed,including 100 of the nobles. Thousands who participated were deported.

Latvians had been pushing for autonomy within Russia,but after this episode,they declared independence in 1918. With Great Britain and Estonia's aid, Latvia pushed back the German and Russian armies.

Latvia won her independence in 1920. The government confiscated land owned by German nobles and redistributed it to the poor. Latvia became a member of the League of Nations in 1921.

1939,Hitler and Stalin divided Europe with the Baltics going to the Russians.

1940,the Soviet Union sent in troops to take control of the country.

1941 - Stalin began massive deportations,first removed are the elite,academia and business owners.

Later in the year,Nazi Germany occupied Latvia. Latvia Jews were massacred,including 25,000 in a 2 day period outside the capital at Rumbula.

1944,the Soviets once again occupied Latvia. Thousands fled to the west,including most of the nation's intellectuals.

1949 - another round of mass deportations started. In all,the Soviet government forced about 100,000 Latvians to move to northern Russia and moved Soviets into the country as part of a process of Russification of Latvia. Latvia lost 35% of its population during the war due to combat,mass murder,deportations and people fleeing the country.

1987 - first open protests against Soviet rule.

1990 - Latvia's legislature declared they wanted to move toward independence. In response,the next year,the Soviets cracked down on the Baltics.

But in August of 1991,the Soviet Union collapsed and Latvia gained her independence.

2004,she joined the EU and NATO.