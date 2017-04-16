Storm brews over Palestinian beer in Israeli pub

The recent decision by a trendy pub in the northern Israeli city of Haifa to make Shepherds beer available sparked the controversy.

The problem: Shepherds is a Palestinian beer recently launched by a brewery in the occupied West Bank.

The decision by the bar, the Libira, led to drunken-sounding diatribes from some.

When he saw the insults, co-owner Erik Salarov, said he was shocked.

At the bar that he opened with friends, "we don't do politics", he said.

"We offer a drink with friends. We have highlighted a Scottish beer, a beer from Tel Aviv and Taybeh beer," he added, naming the most popular Palestinian brew.

He has seen hardliners seek to cause trouble before.

"We've seen it several times, but they are a minority," said Salarov. "They are more bark than bite."

Like Akko, another mixed city along the coast, Haifa has also seen demonstrations that have degenerated into violence.

"The far right wants to create clashes to then be able to show that co-existence between Jews and Arabs is impossible."

For Leonid Lipkin, co-owner of Libira, those efforts will fail.

"We are resisting and the proof is that we are still open," he said.