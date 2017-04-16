Against Jebel al-Lawz - "The Ascent of the Second World: U.S. South Edition" Posted by pithom

https://againstjebelallawz.wordpress.com/2016/03/16/the-ascent-of-the-second-world-u-s-south-edition/

In 1929, the U.S. South (as well as North Dakota and surrounding states) was very relatively poor, while the U.S. North (especially New York and Illinois) was very relatively rich. The four richest states in the country were New York, Illinois, Delaware, and California, with the exception of Delaware, all home to the largest cities of America. Today, things are very different. Due to greater mobility of labor and capital and institutional convergence of the U.S. South and North (at least partly due to Federal legislation), the U.S. is a much more regionally equal country than it was in 1929, or even 1979. As I discussed in the Ascent of the Second World post, Puerto Rico is also much closer to U.S. income levels than it was in 1950. Lighter states are richer. In 1929, regional inequality in the United States was at a point unimaginable today. South Carolina and Mississippi, the poorest states in the Union, had less than 40% of the U.S. average per capita income.2014 Today, no state has a per capita income of less than 70% of the U.S. average.

Regional inequality has declined enormously since where it was before the New Deal. But there are two distinct periods here: One where inequality narrowed rapidly and another more recent one where it's stayed flat. Non-convergence is at least a little mysterious given the lack of formal barriers to capital or labor mobility inside the USA. One part of the answer is snob zoning makes labor (and key forms of capital) less mobile in practice than theory.

