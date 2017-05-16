The White House isn't denying that Trump gave Russia classified information — not really

McMaster says that “at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed.” But The Post’s reporting doesn’t say that they were.

Instead, the report states clearly only that Trump discussed an Islamic State plot and the city where the plot was detected by an intelligence-gathering partner. Officials worried that this information could lead to the discovery of the methods and sources involved, but it didn’t say Trump discussed them.

McMaster’s statement that “the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known” is in the same vein — suggesting The Post has reported something that it hasn’t in order to deny something. Military operations aren’t even alluded to in the story.

At the end, McMaster refers to his own account and that of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and says, “I was in the room. It didn’t happen.” But again, he seems to be saying that the thing that didn’t happen is something The Post never actually reported.

At no point in his statement to The Post before the story went live or in his appearance in front of reporters afterward does McMaster say, ‘President Trump didn’t share classified information with Russia’ or anything close to it.