VOA: Fighting in front of the Turkish Embassy Housing

The tensions between the Turkish support group of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the protesters of Erdogan and the Kurdish protesters turned into a fight in front of the Washington Embassy Residence.

The incident took place in front of the official residence of Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, whom Erdogan visited after Erdogan's meeting with President Donald Trump. Ambassador Serdar Kılıç came out of the house and talked to the police on the occasion of the event's veering into violence.