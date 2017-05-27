The Blowhard in Brussels

President Trump acts as though boorish behavior has no consequences, as though other countries have no choice but to comply with American demands. This misconception may be his biggest foreign policy mistake. The likability of Americans and the mutual benefit our policies offer dramatically reduce the cost of all we do in the world. We mostly don’t have to enforce our standards because most countries in the world voluntarily adopt them. Donald Trump’s mafioso approach is not only almost indistinguishable from the countries NATO was formed to protect Europe from, it will also dramatically increase the price of doing what America tries to do in the world.

Yesterday the leaders of 27 allies stood solemnly to commemorate America’s losses in the 2001 terrorist attack on our country. Donald Trump chose that moment to humiliate those leaders. Will NATO allies feel any obligation to contribute troops to a ramping up of effort in Afghanistan? Will allied parliaments support increased defense spending when it will be seen by their voters as rewarding President Trump? If the 9/11 attacks occurred tomorrow, would Europe grieve with us as they did after 9/11?