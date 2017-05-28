General McMaster, Step Down—and Let Trump Be Trump

I fear that McMaster has confused protecting the president with protecting the country.

It saddens me to watch him do this.

I have watched and waited, and I don’t see McMaster improving Trump. Rather, what I have seen so far is Trump degrading McMaster.

I worry that having people like McMaster around Trump simply enables Trump. In the process, they tarnish their own good names.

So I think that McMaster should step down—not just for his own good, but for the good of the country. What if he is replaced by a right-wing extremist who operates on an alternative set of “facts”? So much the better, I say.