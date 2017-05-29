Arms Control Wonk - "North Korean WMD: A Guide to Online Resources" by Joshua Pollack

(seeder not working)

http://www.armscontrolwonk.com/archive/1203226/north-korean-wmd-a-guide-to-online-resources/

will not stay in block quote

North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are the topic du jour in the WMD world, but if you’re trying to get smart about the subject, where should you turn? The amount of material never gets any smaller, and you’ve nearly got to be an expert in your own right to judge what’s what.

I won’t try to catalogue and evaluate everything out there. Instead, I’d like to point out a handful of good things, say why I think they’re good, and note any concerns or qualifications. My emphasis will be both on recent, up-to-date publications and on older materials of enduring value. I’m also sticking with what’s openly accessible online, in English. A survey of the published literature is out of scope for today, and I’m not qualified to sift works in Korean, Japanese, etc. The focus, furthermore, will be on Weapons of Mass Destruction, with one partial exception: materials concerning how the regime functions and sees the world. That tells us, among other things, why WMD are so important to Pyongyang.

The single most comprehensive resource

The NTI North Korea WMD country profile. A sprawling collection of useful material, updated a few times a year: nukes, chem, bio, missiles, production facilities, the whole deal. Caveat: It’s so big that it can’t easily be reviewed and refreshed in its entirety as new information comes to light. But by the same token, it’s the single resource that’s closest to exhaustive.

see link at top of article to view rest of list