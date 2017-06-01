March for Truth - June 3rd

We call for a #MarchForTruth on Saturday, June 3rd to raise our voices and let our elected leaders know that Americans want answers. The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President. So, we will rise together to call for a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency.

Across the country, peaceful demonstrations will be arranged on Saturday, June 3rd. Our goals are simple: