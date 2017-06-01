March for Truth - June 3rd

We call for a #MarchForTruth on Saturday, June 3rd to raise our voices and let our elected leaders know that Americans want answers. The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President. So, we will rise together to call for a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency.
Across the country, peaceful demonstrations will be arranged on Saturday, June 3rd. Our goals are simple:
- An independent commission must be established, and Congressional investigations should be properly resourced and pursued free of partisan interests;
- As much information should be made available to the public as possible, and as soon as possible;
- Congress should require Donald Trump to release his tax returns to clarify his business interests and obligations to any foreign entity;
- If crimes were committed or if collusion is discovered, it must be prosecuted.
https://www.marchfortruth.info/find-a-local-march/ - find a location near you
Over 20 national organizations have joined March for Truth as partners