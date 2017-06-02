U.S. Withdrawal From Climate Deal Draws Rebuke, Resolve From Leaders

World leaders vowed to stick with the 2015 Paris Accord without the U.S.,amid concerns about the deal's long-term political support and the need to replace billions of dollars that Washington had pledged in climate-change finance.

A chorus of leaders Thursday criticized President Trump's decision,which was delivered in a speech from the White House.

"I respect this sovereign decision,but I regret it," said French President Emmanuel Macron. "I think he's making a mistake for the interests of his country and people,and an error for the future of the planet."

Mr.Macron,German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni spoke by phone after Mr. Trump's speech. The three leaders issued a statement saying the Paris climate accord is "irreversible." Mr. Macron and Ms.Merkel also spoke by phone to Mr. Trump,Mr. Macron telling him that "nothing can be renegotiated in the Paris agreement."

In a statement,Japan's government called the move "regrettable," but its environment minister was more candid at a news conference.

"It's as if they've turned their backs on the wisdom of humanity,"Koichi Yamamoto told reporters,deviating from prepared remarks.

"In addition to disappointment,I feel anger as well," he said.

Vows from Beijing,Paris and other capitals to defend the international agreement might keep it on track in the short term. But officials and analysts say the deal's long term future - along with its promise to prevent the catastrophic effects of climate change -is in danger.

"You can't pick up the slack of the world's second largest emitter," said Paul Bodnar,who led the climate finance negotiations for the U.S. in Paris.