Quebec Liberal MP Marc Miller employs Mohawk language lessons in the House

video embedded in article

After months of quietly learning Mohawk, Quebec Liberal MP Marc Miller delivered a statement in that language in the House of Commons Thursday.

It is the first time the Mohawk language has been spoken in either of Canada's houses of Parliament since Confederation, according to research provided by the Library of Parliament.

"I stand here to honour the Mohawk language and I pay my respects to their people. Hopefully it will help us to become better friends. I also hope that we will hear the Mohawk language a lot more often here and that more Canadians will be proud to use it to speak to one another," Miller said in his address, according to his own translation.

Miller, who is a non-Indigenous anglophone from Montreal, said in an interview with CBC News he was motivated to learn the "extremely complicated" language because of the spirit of reconciliation that has swept the country in the post-residential school inquiry era.

He also wanted to "put his money where his mouth is," because, as the former chair of the Quebec caucus, he has been urging non-francophone Liberal MPs to learn French while juggling their parliamentary duties.