7 min. video

Many call this conflict intractable. Yet there are voices on the ground and supporters around the world engaging in the dangerous and radical work of peacemaking .

These are two of their stories.

Filmmakers Blaine Hogan and Bjorn Amundsen tell the stories of Danny Seidemann and Angie Saba in this short film that premiered at the 2017 Telos Leadership Gathering in March in Washington, D.C.