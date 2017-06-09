USNews&WorldReport: "Macron's Fresh Faces" By Sruthi Gottipati

(seeder not working)

President Macron and his upstart En Marche! (Onward!) movement – recently christened "Republic on the Move" party – now face the grueling task of claiming victory in parliamentary elections, which take place in two rounds on June 11 and 18.

The outcome of these elections will decide the space Macron has to maneuver a raft of domestic policies through Parliament. His plans include boosting France's sluggish economy and showing investors the country is open for business.

"Obtaining an absolute majority is essential to have a free hand in reform," noted radio broadcaster Europe 1.

In the unlikely scenario that the opposition gets the majority in the upcoming elections — at least 289 seats out of the National Assembly's 577 — Macron would face working in an awkward push-pull duet known as "cohabitation."

Macron faces a challenging landscape: A third of voters had picked Le Pen in the runoff. Other citizens feel cheated out of a conservative presidency – previously a given considering the unpopular Socialist presidency of Francois Hollande – until corruption scandals besieged their center-right candidate.

In a nod to these factors, Macron is fielding candidates from both sides of the political divide. He appointed a conservative, Edouard Philippe, as prime minister. He made Jean-Yves Le Drian, the defense minister in Hollande's Socialist cabinet, as foreign minister. Macron also is reaching out to centrist lawmakers whose messages can easily coalesce with his across-the-aisle appeal.