UK Election: Posh Neighborhood Kensington Goes to Labour

The final seat to be declared in the U.K.'s general election has been been called at long last - and, in a shocking turn of events, west London's affluent Kensington constituency has gone to Labour for the first time in the area's history.

The mostly residential and extremely wealthy area is home to several members of the Royal Family, as well as the manicured Kensington Palace Gardens. In addition to multiple private residences for the super-rich, the constituency also contains some social housing and student university halls.

Following the news of the seat being tightly-contested, a Kensington Labour Twitter account tweeted: "Young people of Kensington have really stepped up! They, and trad[itional] Tory voters ashamed of their party, and A GREAT CANDIDATE have done this!"