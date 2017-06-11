USNews&WorldReport: "Iran Flies Food to Qatar Amid Concerns of Shortages"

(seeder not working)

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-06-11/iran-sends-planes-of-food-to-qatar-amid-concerns-of-shortages

Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country. The diplomat also said small boats were bringing some less perishable produce.

Qatar has been in talks with Iran and Turkey to secure food and water supplies after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut links, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar says the allegations are based on lies.

The head of the industries, business and trade organization in the Fars province was also quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying on Sunday the first planes carrying food to Qatar had flown from the southern city of Shiraz.