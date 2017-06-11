Sina: "Coastal provinces beef up security for possible attacks in southern Thailand"

(seeder not working)

http://english.sina.com/news/2017-06-11/detail-ifyfzaaq6056297.shtml

Several coastal provinces known as tourist destinations in southern Thailand have beefed up security measures after receiving warnings of possible attacks, local media reported Sunday.

Southern provinces along the Andaman Sea including Krabi, Phuket that are home to clean beaches and crystal water, have to put on alert as a warning of potential violence has circulated on social media.

An intelligence report mentioned that southern militants might launch another wave of attacks against tourist attractions in Krabi and two other coastal provinces that would be similar to an arson attack in Krabi last August.