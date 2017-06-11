Review: Can Trump Survive in Caesar's Palace?

The loudest alarm in this cacophony of cautionary Trump tales is the one now sounding from the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, where the Public Theater’s wild production of “Julius Caesar” has been in previews since May 23. (It opens officially on Monday.) Its depiction of a petulant, blondish Caesar in a blue suit, complete with gold bathtub and a pouty Slavic wife, takes onstage Trump-trolling to a startling new level.

Naturally, some right-wing commenters are revving up their outrage over what they assume is an incitement to violence against the president. A recent Breitbart article about the show was headlined “‘Trump’ Stabbed to Death in Central Park Performance of ‘Julius Caesar’.” Uh, spoiler alert?

Even a cursory reading of the play, the kind that many American teenagers give it in high school, is enough to show that it does not advocate assassination. Shakespeare portrays the killing of Caesar by seven of his fellow senators as an unmitigated disaster for Rome, no matter how patriotic the intentions.

The Delacorte production, vividly staged by the Public’s artistic director, Oskar Eustis, bears the same message and, for good measure, comes with careful usage instructions. “Those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic methods,” Mr. Eustis recently explained in a statement, “pay a terrible price and destroy their republic.”

To the extent there is a problem with the Trumpification of “Julius Caesar,” both as politics and as dramaturgy, it arises in the second half, once Caesar, except for a brief recurrence as a ghost, disappears.

It is then that we are faced with the ways that Trump and Caesar never properly scanned, and an aftermath in which that confusion breeds more confusion. For one thing, Shakespeare’s Caesar is a war hero and, as smartly played by Gregg Henry, a deeply charismatic one. When offered the chance, three times, to become emperor, he chooses three times to remain a senator. This is more like George Washington than Mr. Trump.

So the assassination, though terrifically staged, is uncertainly motivated when a Trumpalike is its object. Whom are the conspirators really killing, and why? Brutus is the only one clearly thinking of his country first. By many accounts he is thus the play’s real protagonist, its tragic hero. Mr. Eustis’s production certainly endorses that reading.

But it is just as possible, and perhaps even more coherent, to see Caesar and his defenders, especially Marc Antony, as the heroes. Shakespeare, after all, was no anti-monarchist; that the Roman experiment in democracy ended with the elevation of Caesar’s great-nephew Octavius is not something he seems to weep over.

This puts the moral burden where I imagine Mr. Eustis wants it: on the audience. We are asked to consider how far citizens may go in removing a destructive leader, and we are warned about unforeseen consequences. Dressing Caesar as Trump gives that agenda its juice but leaves the production a bit desiccated and incoherent thereafter. To be fair, this is a problem built into the play, which like all of Shakespeare’s tragedies begins with astonishing rhetoric and ends as an abattoir.