Cambridge: "Regime Types and Terrorism" by Khusrav Gaibulloev, James A. Piazza and Todd Sandler

Before presenting our formal model, we further distill the theoretical logic for the inverted U-shaped relationship, where the largest amount of terrorism characterizes some intermediate level of anocracy and the smallest amounts of terrorism characterize full democracy and strict autocracy. In strict autocracy, terrorists have little strategic opportunity to engage in terrorism despite grievances generated from the absence of political access. Strict autocracies keep terrorism in check by rigorously limiting freedoms and strategic opportunities. Any sign of dissent is dealt with in a draconian manner. In anocracies by contrast, would-be terrorists possess greater strategic avenues to engage in terrorism. Anocracies are also associated with limited political access and the means to express grievance that may erupt in terrorism. Because anocracies possess less inherent commitment than democracies to protect lives and property, there are fewer checks on terrorist attacks. Thus, anocracies present the ideal environment for terrorism. As anocracies move to greater democracy or autocracy, forces to curb terrorism are better enabled. In a full democracy, the two driving forces are the lack of grievances owing to significant political access and the protection of lives and property owing to liberal democratic principles. 38 Democratic principles cause governments to pursue counterterrorism measures (so that every level of attack is met with more counterterrorism effort compared to less democratic regimes) and to cut back on some civil liberties to reduce strategic factors favorable to terrorism. In consequence, terrorism is greatest for anocracies and smallest in full democracies and strict autocracies, thus giving rise to the inverted U-shaped relationship, contrary to the terrorism literature's general presumption of a positive linear relationship between regime type and terrorism.

The international community must consider the likely rise in terrorism in countries that transition to anocracies on their way to democracies. This is particularly germane for recent high-profile attacks. For instance, the June and July 2016 attacks in Turkey and Bangladesh, respectively, took place in anocracies that have not transitioned to full, stable democracies. One attacker in the Istanbul airport attack was generally reported as having been from an anocracy—Kyrgyzstan. Western efforts to foster democracies from autocracies must be combined with vigilance regarding increased terrorism.