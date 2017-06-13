JTA: "Half of Birthright applicants flunked this Israel test – can you do better?"

(seeder not working)

How much does your typical Birthright Israel applicant know about the country he or she is hoping to visit on a 10-day free trip?

Not very much, according to a multiple-choice exam researchers gave to 628 Jewish undergrads from a mix of “highly selective” and “less selective” universities.

More than half the students, all of them Birthright applicants, scored lower than 50 percent on the exam, part of a larger Brandeis University Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies effort to develop a “question bank” for measuring “Israel literacy.” Less than 10 percent of the students got scores of 75 percent or higher.

Among the exam questions categorized as “difficult” were “Which of the following prime ministers of Israel was assassinated?” (which 49 percent of applicants answered correctly) and “Who are Amos Oz, David Grossman, A. B. Yehoshua and Etgar Keret?” (which only 19 percent answered correctly).

While the majority of applicants (69 percent) correctly identified Benjamin Netanyahu as the current prime minister of Israel, 19 percent named David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, and 7 percent said Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Cohen Center report, the scores indicate that students are incapable of “contributing to discourse about Israel on campus in a meaningful way.”

