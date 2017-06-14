Stratfor - "The Hidden Gulf Between the GCC's Biggest Powers" By Hilal Khashan

(seeder not working)

In Middle Eastern diplomacy, things are not always what they seem. GCC officials would have the rest of the world believe that its two leading members, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have a cozy working relationship.

When the United Arab Emirates was founded in December 1971, Saudi Arabia wasted little time in moving to contain it. Riyadh blocked Abu Dhabi's attempts to include Qatar and Bahrain in the newly formed federal state.

The two states' fierce competition has continued to this day as Saudi Arabia has worked to prevent its neighbor from becoming its biggest rival in the GCC. When the United Arab Emirates mulled the idea in 2004 of building a causeway linking Abu Dhabi to Doha without transiting Saudi territory, a furious Riyadh vetoed the project. From its perspective, the specter of two Gulf states working together outside the bounds of the Saudi-controlled framework of the GCC posed a threat to the kingdom's influence in the region.

Given their fraught history, it may come as a surprise that both adversaries belong to a bloc that stresses unity among its members above all else.

Of course, there was also a more pragmatic motive behind the group's formation(in 1981). Sensing their vulnerability(due to changing events of the 70s-UK withdrawal from region in '71 to Iranian Revolution in '79) and inability to shape the events unfolding around them, the region's smaller states reluctantly agreed to join the Saudi-led bloc. But their decision was driven more by the need to hedge against uncertainty than by ambitions of accruing the gains a partnership with a larger regional power could bring.

Iraq's stunning invasion of Kuwait in August 1990 shattered the myth of the bloc's self-reliance. Saudi Arabia began to invest heavily in defense acquisitions; not to be outdone, the United Arab Emirates followed suit.

But the United Arab Emirates remained deeply suspicious of Saudi Arabia, and was convinced that Riyadh intended to use the GCC to control its smaller neighbors. When Al Nahyan assumed the presidency in November 2004, he wasted no time in challenging Saudi Arabia's dominance in the bloc by amassing the instruments of national power: a strong military, a forward-looking economy and a dynamic foreign policy. Riyadh responded to Abu Dhabi's challenge with what punitive measures it could find.

Based on Saudi media reports, however, one might never know that these points of contention exist between the two neighbors. In an effort to lend legitimacy to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's decision to go to war in Yemen, the country's news outlets have eagerly pointed to the United Arab Emirates' participation in the military campaign as evidence of the states' strategic alliance.

The enduring gulf between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was again on full display in February when more than 150 officials from the two states met with the intent of strengthening their bilateral relationship. Much to Riyadh's chagrin, however, Abu Dhabi announced that its troops' involvement in the Yemeni war had ended. Saudi officials considered the move, which had not been coordinated with them in advance, a slap in the face meant to weaken the kingdom's position as the leader of the coalition.

Whereas Saudi Arabia considers its clout in the country to be vital to its own stability, the United Arab Emirates sees its influence in Yemen as an opportunity to break Riyadh's relentless efforts to trap it between the Persian Gulf and the inhospitable desert of Saudi Arabia. Though Abu Dhabi is participating in Riyadh's Operation Decisive Storm, it is simultaneously supporting Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern region, hoping that the strategic port of Aden will someday become an extension of the port in Dubai instead of its competitor. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates' commitment to join an "Arab NATO" led by Saudi Arabia remains little more than a vaguely worded pledge.