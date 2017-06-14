WaPo CONFIRMS President Trump is under FBI investigation for an impeachable offense, Obstruction of Justice. Here's what it means.

Seth Abramson‏ - Attorney. Professor @UofNH (Journalism, Writing, Law).

The Republican Party unanimously *confirmed* Obstruction of Justice is an impeachable offense in impeaching Bill Clinton for it in 1998.

The other offense the Republicans impeached (but could not convict) Clinton for in 1998 was Perjury, which Trump is also likely to face.

Last week, in the Rose Garden, Trump promised Americans he would allow himself to be deposed—under oath—in Mueller's Obstruction probe.

It's clear now that Trump will have *two* options: commit Perjury under deposition or admit sufficient facts for Obstruction of Justice.

This means we can expect—as a prima facie case for Obstruction already exists—that Mueller will refer an impeachable offense to the DOJ.

Whether or not Trump chooses to perjure himself, he will still get referred for Obstruction. The question is only if Perjury gets added.

We can be reasonably sure Trump will face Perjury if he testifies under oath because his past testimonies *all* appear to be perjurious.

In my experience certain witnesses can't testify under oath without committing perjury due to their temperament. Trump is such a person.

For instance, the last time Trump was tested for perjury he was forced to admit he lied thirty times under oath.

Some people—due to nervousness, a hyperbolic style, bad memory for past statements, and so on—will always *technically* commit perjury.

Such witnesses can't help themselves—they can't reasonably *avoid* perjury—but don't get charged for myriad administrative reasons.

But a POTUS cannot—and won't be—given a pass on this. If Trump is deposed under oath, he *will* lie and *will* face a Perjury referral.

Though it was already the case—undoubtedly—Trump's attorneys have now told him every statement he's ever made can be used against him.

This means *every tweet* Trump makes going forward is *born*—at its moment of dissemination—as actionable evidence in a criminal case.

The same is true for Sessions and for all Trump's senior staff: their public statements are now actionable evidence in a criminal case.

Not to put too fine a point on it—the White House is now a crime scene. Mueller is focusing on crimes that occurred in the White House.

But HERE is the KEY: to investigate Obstruction of Justice is—under these circumstances—to investigate CONSPIRACY to Obstruct Justice.

I said ten days before major media that Mueller was investigating Trump. I'm saying now Mueller is ALSO investigating AG Jeff Sessions.

Sessions' recent testimony—perjurious on its face—will compel Mueller's team to investigate the AG for Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice.

Mueller ALSO must now interview staff we've never before discussed being interviewed by the FBI—Spicer, Priebus, Bannon, Conway, et al.

In other words, today's news changes *everything*—the White House is a crime scene and America's top officials are *all* witnesses now.

Trump has shown no loyalty to his aides; they'll show no loyalty to him—so Mueller will likely uncover more than he's even looking for.

Obstruction of Justice—like Perjury—is a classic gateway offense. It opens up new doors, causes pawns to roll on their superiors—chaos.

Mueller's investigation of Trump for Obstruction of Justice—now confirmed—is therefore a Pandora's Box. The administration is in peril.

What's more, Trump knows it. That's why he floated—as a trial balloon—firing Mueller and daring Congress to stop him. Dark times.

If any White House staff are covering up crimes—or are tangentially involved—the race to get to Mueller and roll on Trump *just* began.