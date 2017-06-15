Brutal truth of Australia's detention regime can't be written off. Not even for $70m

Since the Manus Island detention centre was reopened by Australia in 2012, offshore detention has suffered the indignity of a thousand exposures – from the United Nations, courts foreign and domestic, Australian Senate inquiries and government reports, public whistleblowers, media investigation, human rights and legal groups – but it carries on still. It is bipartisan policy still, indefinitely detaining still.

All of it has been laid bare: the children accidentally sent to adult men’s only detention where they were abused, the systemic sexual assault, the violence by guards against detainees, the repeated suicide attempts, the mass hunger strikes, the seriously ill neglected until it was too late and they died, the public servants who ignored the pleas of doctors to move patients because it was “policy” refugees stayed in detention, so again, they died.

On Manus, the brutality reached a zenith in February 2014, when, over three days of rampaging violence, the detention centre was invaded by police, security guards and outsiders. Refugees and asylum seekers were shot, had their throats slit and their eyes blinded. Iranian Reza Barati was murdered by detention centre staff who were supposed to protect him. Repeatedly struck with a nail-barbed piece of wood until he fell over, a rock was dropped on his head.

And all of this is known, all of it uncontested.

A court case would have laid it out in painstaking detail once more. But there is nobody who can honestly say they didn’t know.