Taiwan Police K-9 unit recruits the cutest boys to the force

Meet the newest members of Taiwan's police force.

These four-legged team members are just over a month old, and are new recruits to Taiwan's National Police Agency (NPA).

But their job isn't just to look adorable — they are set to have a serious role in the force.

All six puppies will be trained to join the NPA's K-9 Anti Bomb and Drug unit based in Taipei.

The puppies' mother is currently one of 22 adult dogs in the K-9 unit.

"The puppies' mom, named Yellow, is in the K-9 unit....the department that [deals with] anti drug and anti bomb [issues]," a spokesperson from the NPA told Mashable.

"We will train the puppies to join our police duties."

The puppies, who according to the NPA were born on the 9th of May, are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.

"We hope that in the future the puppies can be like their mother Yellow, that they can pass through training successfully and enter the police force," the NPA said in a post on Facebook.