World's first water park for people with disabilities is literally the coolest thing ever created

A new water park called Morgan’s Inspiration Island was designed for people with a wide range of disability identities — and it's mind-blowingly accessible. The park, which opens June 17 in San Antonio, Texas, is fully wheelchair-accessible and hopes to welcome people with disabilities through careful consideration in design.

The tropical-themed park features six major attractions, including an accessible river boat ride and a wide variety of splash pads — surfaces with geysers, water cannons, and rain curtains. Splash pads, unlike pools, are more accessible to people with mobility-related disabilities, but still provide the full water park experience.

And, notably, anyone with a disability is welcomed into the park for free.