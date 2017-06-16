Ex-German Chancellor Helmut Kohl dies aged 87

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's reunification, died on Friday aged 87, his party said.

"We mourn," Kohl's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) tweeted with a picture of the former chancellor.

Kohl led Germany through reunification in 1990 and was chancellor of first West Germany and then the unified nation from 1982 to 1998.

He had been frail and wheelchair-bound since suffering a bad fall in 2008, and was largely house-bound in his home in Ludwigshafen, in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Kohl was "the right man at the right time", when the winds of change began sweeping through Eastern Europe in the 1980s.

"We all should be grateful what Helmut Kohl achieved during many years he served for us Germans and our country. He will live in our memories as the great European and the chancellor of our reunification. I bow before his legacy."