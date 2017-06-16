The Ultra-Orthodox Jewish leftists in Israel who aren't afraid to admit it

It’s difficult to put an accurate number on the size of this new leftist Haredi contingency. The hard-core group is probably just a few dozen. But as Zernowitski notes: “There are many outer circles.”

For example, a closed Facebook group created about two years ago called Haredim l’Shalom (Haredim for Peace) boasts close to 800 members now. As the group describes its mission, “Just like they [Haredi Jews] don’t all look the same, they also have different views, and we will focus on new ideas that arise from our special perspective that can contribute to the political discourse.” The newly created Torah Hub is another popular Facebook group, with 1,100 members, that draws many voices on the Haredi left.

“I would say it is a marginal phenomenon,” says Gilad Malach, an expert on the ultra-Orthodox community at the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute. “Even though the Haredi leadership has traditionally embraced dovish views, the Haredi public is very oriented to the right.”

Indeed, the institute’s latest annual report found that the ultra-Orthodox are among the most right-wing groups in Israeli society. According to the report, 75 percent of Haredi Jews identify clearly on the right, as opposed to 51 percent of non-Haredi Jews.

But with Haredi society changing so dramatically in recent years as growing numbers join the army, enroll in universities and find employment outside their community, the lurch to the left may gain momentum, Malach says. This is especially the case considering that a key explanation for right-wing attitudes in the Haredi community is the tendency to live in closed communities and the lack of exposure to other groups.

“Right now the phenomenon is largely confined to a certain elite in the Haredi world, but given the right conditions, it can certainly take off,” Malach says. “One thing we are already seeing that is an indication of such change is that fewer ultra-Orthodox Israelis are voting for the traditional Haredi parties.”