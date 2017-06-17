Views On Trump's Announced Cuban Policy

From Pew Research - Dec.2016:

In the aftermath of Fidel Castro’s death and the election of Donald Trump, Americans continue to express support for the recent thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations. Yet the U.S. public remains skeptical about whether the island nation will become more democratic in the coming years. Three-quarters of U.S. adults (75%) approve of the decision last year to re-establish U.S. relations with Cuba, while nearly as many (73%) favor ending the long-standing U.S. trade embargo against Cuba, according to a new national survey by Pew Research Center conducted Dec. 1-5. Support for the two policies is somewhat higher among adults younger than 50 than those ages 50 and older.

There is overwhelming support in the US Senate to allow all Americans the freedom to travel to Cuba. Let's vote!

From Reuters:

U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, one of the Republican Party's most vocal advocates for easing restrictions on U.S. dealings with Cuba, on Friday called on congressional leaders to allow a vote on legislation lifting restrictions on American travel there. "It is time Senate leadership finally allowed a vote on my bipartisan bill to fully lift these archaic restrictions which do not exist for travel by Americans to any other country in the world," Flake, of Arizona, said, as President Donald Trump announces a clampdown on U.S. travel and trade with the island. The "Freedom for Americans to Travel to Cuba Act," led by Flake and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, of Vermont, is co-sponsored by 55 senators. Flake said he thought it could get 70 votes in the 100-member Senate if the chamber's Republican leaders allowed a vote.

From politico:

What (Obama's Cuban policy) does seem to have sparked is hope. My wife and I spent the last week in Cuba with her father, who left the island when he was 13 in the wake of Fidel Castro’s revolution, and just about everyone we spoke to hailed the Obama thaw as a symbol of progress, a gesture that had seemed to signify better days to come. The Cubans we met were also worried and dismayed by President Donald Trump’s plans to undo some of Obama’s policies—less the substance, which they assumed would be fairly trivial, than the message, which they saw as another step backwards into a frustratingly inescapable past. Like his rejection of the Paris climate agreement, Trump’s rejection of Obama’s Cuba policies was more about messaging than governing, about showing his loyal supporters—in this case hard-line Cuban exiles rather than coal miners—that he loathes their enemies as much as they do. It was not a coincidence that he announced his new policy at the Manuel Artime Theater, a venue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood named for a leader of the ill-fated Bay of Pigs effort to overthrow Fidel Castro in 1961. He portrayed Obama’s opening to Cuba as a victory for repression, and even though he has downplayed human rights in his dealings with regimes in Saudi Arabia, Russia and China, he pledged common cause with the politically connected exiles who believe it should be the overriding priority of U.S. relations with Cuba.

Selective outrage. After dancing with Saudis who behead people,Trump hits Cuba over human rights

