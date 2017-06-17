Afghan 'Insider Attack' Wounds 7 US Soldiers

Helmand is Afghanistan’s largest province, and most of it is under the control or influence of the Taliban.

A group of roughly 300 U.S. Marines arrived in Helmand in April to support struggling Afghan forces in their battle against the Taliban.

A member of the Afghan Special Forces turned his weapons Saturday on U.S. military personnel during a training exercise in northern Afghanistan, killing a local partner and injuring seven Americans.

NATO's Resolute Support Mission said an Afghan soldier also was among the wounded.

The "insider attack" occurred at an Afghan National Army regional base, Camp Shaheen, in Mazar-i-Sharif. A U.S. soldier reportedly engaged and gunned down the assailant before wounded Americans were evacuated for treatment.

In a similar attack June 10 in eastern Nangarhar province, an Afghan commando opened fire on U.S. soldiers, killing three of them before he was gunned down by retaliatory fire.

A senior international diplomat in Afghanistan said authorities are looking into the possibility that the June 10 killings in Nangarhar might be related to the earlier deaths of two Afghan policemen in what the U.S. called a 'friendly fire incident" in Helmand province. The U.S. has apologized for that incident.