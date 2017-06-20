Today is World Refugee Day

Justin Welby

On #WorldRefugeeDay, let’s pray for #refugees around the world – and uphold the values of generosity, hospitality and solidarity.

Ibrahim Kalin‏

On this #WorldRefugeeDay, Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world. This is not a burden but a badge of honor for us

Lang Leav‏

My life began in a refugee camp. My family were seeking refuge from the Khmer Rouge. So grateful for our second chance. #WorldRefugeeDay

City of Joburg‏

"No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark"

We stand in solidarity #WithRefugees #WorldRefugeeDay

James Melville‏

"Why don't the refugees go back home?"

Because there is no home to go back to.

#WorldRefugeeDay #Syria

BookTrust‏

It's #WorldRefugeeDay today - these books can help young people try to understand what it's like to flee your home: http://www.booktrust.org.uk/books/children/booklists/408/

EU Humanitarian Aid‏

65.6 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their homes. On #WorldRefugeeDay see how EU works to help: http://europa.eu/!dK37hy

WHO‏

On #WorldRefugeeDay:

“We felt like doctors for the first time in two years.” - Dr M Hattab from #Syria who is now in Turkey

#WithRefugees

President of Ireland‏

Statement by President Michael D. Higgins to mark #WorldRefugeeDay, 20 June 2017.

http://www.president.ie/en/media-library/news-releases/statement-by-president-michael-d.-higgins-to-mark-world-refugee-day-20-june …

Human Rights Watch

How did we get here? The Roots of the Refugee Crisis... #WorldRefugeeDay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFzvxCAUslA&feature=youtu.be …

NelsonMandela‏

"...that any should be turned into refugees as we were, that any should be condemned to grow hungry as we were, that....."

#WorldRefugeeDay

UN Women‏

Today is #WorldRefugeeDay! Let us all recognize the resilience and potential of #womenrefugees:

http://unwo.men/qcsI30cJ3Xc #WithRefugees