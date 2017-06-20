New sanctions on Russia and Iran hit House roadblock

A bill that passed the Senate last week extending financial sanctions on Russia and Iran and making it more difficult for President Trump to ease Russian sanctions has encountered a major procedural snag, threatening its quick passage into law.

The sanctions bill, known as the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act, passed the Thursday last week on a 98-2 vote. But this week, House staff flagged the bill for violating the constitutional provision that only the House can originate bills raising revenue for the government — creating what is known on Capitol Hill as a “blue slip” violation.

Fixing the issue might not be a simple matter, with unanimous consent required to expedite any Senate legislation and Republicans preparing to being complex health-care legislation to the Senate floor. Two House Republican aides and a Senate Republican aide confirmed the potential roadblock, which could stall momentum for the bill.

While the bill was roundly popular in the Senate, it has faced stiff pushback from the Trump administration, which last week warned senators not to pass any legislation that might tie the executive’s hands with Russia.

The Russia sanctions are complicated by the fact that they were passed as part of a larger bill imposing new sanctions against Iran over their ballistic missile tests and the activities of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.