Iran Supreme Leader to Iraqi PM: We are opposed to a Kurdish ref

The Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei has told the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi that Tehran is opposed to the planned Kurdish referendum for independence on September 25.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran as a neighbor [to Iraq] and considers those who call for this issue as opposed to the sovereignty and identity of Iraq,” Iran’s Tasnim News Agency quoted Khamenei as saying on Tuesday evening.

Khamenei met with Iraqi PM Abadi after he visited Tehran on Tuesday as part as his tour to neighbouring countries that also includes Kuwait.

Khamenei warned the Iraqi PM about the presence of the US forces in Iraq, and that the US must not be trusted.

“They [the United States] must not be given this opportunity,” he told Abadi as he referenced the lack of unity in Iraq that would give the US a chance to strike Iraq, adding “at the same time the entrance door to the arrival of American forces under the pretext of training and other issues must be closed.”

“Do not trust the Americans as they are seeking an opportunity to strike you,” Khamenei said.

He also told the Iraqi PM to be awary of the Americans as the US and its allies are “opposed to “sovereignty, identity and unity of Iraq.”