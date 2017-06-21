Saudi King Salman Ousts Nephew as Crown Prince, Installs Son

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday designated his son as his successor, paving the way for the young, assertive prince to assume the throne at a time when it is facing tumultuous change at home and intensifying rivalries in the Middle East.

The new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is the elderly monarch's 31-year old son and minister of defense. He ascended to the upper reaches of power in the kingdom when his father became king in early 2015. He then set about spearheading an ambitious economic agenda to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil and carve out a more muscular foreign policy in a volatile region.

He replaces as crown prince Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a nephew of the king, who was stripped of all his positions, including interior minister. His ouster effectively ends the political career of a royal who was one of Washington's most trusted security partners and was known as the country's counterterrorism czar.

Kristian Ulrichsen of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy said the future success of Prince Mohammed bin Salman depends on the support he will receive from within the wider Al Saud family, especially if some of the economic reforms he is associated with prove to be controversial.

In the past two years, Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been the public face of change in the kingdom. He has introduced austerity measures--some of which were reversed later--to help reduce a budget deficit caused by the drop in oil prices. He has also backed the potential listing next year of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, in part to push the economy onto a path of privatization and greater competitiveness needed to generate jobs for the young and attract foreign investment beyond the oil sector.

The economic pressures have precipitated broader social changes. Long an ultraconservative society where women still can't drive, Saudi Arabia is now embracing significant cultural reforms, staging public concerts and is set to open its first movie theaters, once opposed by the religious establishment.

Some critics have portrayed the new crown prince as reckless. Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen has cost billions of dollars, killed thousands of civilians and so far failed to oust Houthi rebels from the country's capital. And for all the talk of an economic overhaul, the country's economy continues to depend overwhelmingly on oil revenues. Economic growth and job creation, especially among the young, remains lackluster.

Still, Prince Mohammed bin Salman has embraced the role of the royal prying open the kingdom's economy and society after decades of isolation.

He has been been meeting with heads of state as well as global business leaders, such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, to attract more foreign capital to Saudi Arabia and explore investments overseas. In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund agreed with Japan's SoftBank to launch a $100 billion fund that will invest in tech companies.

"I admire his energy," a Saudi close to a powerful strain of the royal family said of the new crown prince. "But at the same time it worries me and worries many Saudis that he is over confident."